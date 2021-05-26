Biden to Replace Several Trump-Appointed Members of the Federal Commission of Fine Arts

The New York Times has reported that four of the seven members of the federal Commission of Fine Arts have been told to resign by the Biden, or face termination. All seven members of the commission were appointed by former President Donald J. Trump.

Read the full story HERE.

The commission's chairman, Justin Shubow, architect Steven Spandle, artist Chas Fagan and landscape architect Perry Guillot - had been asked to resign.

"In the Commission's 110-year history, no commissioner has ever been removed by a president, let alone the commission's chairman," Shubow stated in an email. "Any such removal would set a terrible precedent."

The new appointees are: Peter Cook, a Principal at HGA Architects who has worked on the National Museum of African American History and Culture; Hazel Ruth Edwards, the chair of the Howard University Department of Architecture; Justin Garrett Moore, a designer and urbanist at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; and Billie Tsien, a partner at Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects.

According to its official website, the Commission "reviews designs proposed for memorials, coins, medals, and new or renovated government buildings, as well as privately owned properties in certain areas of Washington under the Shipstead-Luce and Old Georgetown Acts. In addition, the Commission supports a variety of arts institutions in Washington, DC, through the National Capital Arts and Cultural Affairs (NCACA) program."

Read the full story HERE.