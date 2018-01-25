Bid to Win A Trip to the THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Reunion Concert!

Bid to win your chance to join the once-in-a-lifetime event that the New York Theatre scene is buzzing about with 2 premium house seats to the Thoroughly Modern Millie Reunion Concert!

You and your guest will receive pre-show drinks with the show's composer, Jeanine Tesori, 2 premium house seats to the concert and 2 passes to the after party with the cast!

The Actors Fund Benefit Concert of Thoroughly Modern Millie features Sutton Foster in her Tony Award winning role, 15 years later! Tony Award winner Gavin Creel also stars, along with Harriet Harris and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The show takes place at Brodway's Minskoff Theatre on February 12th at 7:30pm.

Donated by: Jeanine Tesori

Dates

Experience occurs on Feb 12, 2018.

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

Winner must be 21 years of age or older.

Duration: Approximately 5 hours.

Length of meet and greet: 1 Hour.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Lot #1460600

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.





