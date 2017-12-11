Bid To Win Tickets & Backstage Tours Of Hello Dolly, Aladdin, Kinky Boots, A Wicked Lunch, and More

What Broadway fan wouldn't want to go see a Broadway show (perhaps Hello Dolly, Aladdin, Kinky Boots, School fo Rock, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Phantom of the Opera?) and go backstage afterward for their own personal tour!? How about having an exclusive lunch with a Broadway star? Award-winning non for profit Broadway Sings for Pride is auctioning off these perfect Broadway-themed gifts right in time for the holidays!

The full list of auction items are here or

https://www.charitybuzz.com/search?keywords=broadway+sings+for+pride

Notable auction experiences and items include:

•. 2 Orchestra Seats to Hello, Dolly! on Broadway Plus a Backstage Tour

•. 2 Orchestra Seats to Aladdin and Backstage Tour with Star Telly Leung

•. 4 Tickets to School of Rock on Broadway & a Backstage Tour

• Meet Cast Members Mike Wartella & Trista Dollison of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway with 2 Tickets & Backstage Tour

• Lunch with Kara Lindsay in NYC (Wicked, Newsies, Beautiful Broadway Star)

•. Lunch with Telly Leung in NYC (Aladdin Broadway Superstar & Glee Star)

•. 2 Orchestra Seats to Broadway's Phantom of the Opera Plus a Backstage Tour

•. 2 Orchestra Seats to Kinky Boots on Broadway Plus a Backstage Tour

•. Guitar Signed by Broadway's Best: Constantine Maroulis (American Idol), Wicked, The Lion King and More

The proceeds from the CharityBuzz.com auction will benefit Broadway Sings for Pride's mission to educate the public, raise awareness of the needs of LGBTQ community by staging concerts and distributing the funds raised from these programs to aid LGBTQ youth and their families either directly or through supporting like-minded service organizations. For more information, please visit www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com





