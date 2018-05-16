Bid Now to Win A VIP Trip to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

Enjoy a pair of tickets in third row, orchestra center to experience this once-in-a-lifetime show, Springsteen on Broadway.

You will also dine at ESCA a southern Italian trattoria in Manhattan's Theater District devoted to celebrating the fruits of the sea. Your dining experience will consist of 5 course tasting menu for 2 paired with wines.

Making his Broadway debut, Bruce Springsteen is performing a limited engagement at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City.

Known for his poetic lyrics, Springsteen has been called one of the greatest music storytellers of our time. Springsteen's show is personal and raw, set in the intimate setting that is the Walter Kerr Theatre. "My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music."

Don't miss out on this unique experience to be captivated by a true American treasure!

Donated by: A Friend of KACF

Estimated Value: $5,000.00

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

May 16, 2018 to Dec 01, 2018

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Recommended for ages 16 and older.

?Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted inside the theater.

Approximate duration: 2 hours with no intermission.

When redeeming tickets, recipients should choose their first, second & third date choice preferences, and we will do our best to accommodate.

Requested dates must be submitted by one week after close of auction.

PLEASE NOTE: If dining at ESCA on the same day of the show please leave yourself at least 2-hours prior to curtain.

Tax and gratuity not included.

