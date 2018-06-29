Bid Now to Win A VIP Trip to SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway

Bid now to win 4 Tickets to the Tony Award-winning musical, SpongeBob SquarePants including a meet and greet with Wesley Taylor who performs as Sheldon Plankton!

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. A legendary roster of Grammy Award winners. A visionary director and Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved and unforgettable characters. Turn them all loose on Broadway and what do you get? SpongeBob SquarePants! Acclaimed Steppenwolf director Tina Landau and the groundbreaking designers behind Fun Home, Hedwig, and Spring Awakening have reimagined Bikini Bottom for the Broadway stage, bringing the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. With an original score from some of the biggest names in pop and rock, SpongeBob SquarePants explodes with energy.

Dates

Experience occurs from Jun 12, 2018 to Aug 30, 2018.

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be at least 5 years of age. Children under the age of four are not permitted in the theatre.

Valid for 4 people.

Duration: 3 Hours.

Meet and greet will be in a group setting.

Meet & Greet does not include a backstage tour.

Length of meet and greet: Approximately 10-15 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Valid for Tuesday - Thursday performances only.

All guests require a ticket, regardless of age.

Winner must follow instructions of ticket voucher to redeem tickets.

There is a limited number of seats available for each performance. Winner should book tickets as early as possible.

The meet & greet location will be determined once it is scheduled with the winner.

Lot #1575700

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You