Betsy Wolfe and Jeremy Jordan Bring Broadway to Houston POPS with 'Broadway Today' Next Month

Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke opens the 2017-18 BBVA Compass POPS Series with Broadway Today, at 8:00 p.m. Nov. 10-11 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Jones Hall. Broadway stars Betsy Wolfe and Jeremy Jordan join Reineke and the orchestra in an evening filled with unforgettable music from hit Broadway musicals.

Broadway powerhouse, Betsy Wolfe, will make her Houston Symphony debut before starting as Elsa in Broadway's Frozen. Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, best known for the role of Jack Kelly in the 2012 musical Newsies, will also make his Houston Symphony debut. Jordan currently stars in the CW drama series Supergirl. The program will feature music from hit Broadway musicals including The Book of Mormon, Once, Miss Saigon, Little Shop of Horrors and the 2017 Tony award-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. In addition, the Houston Symphony will perform music from classic Broadway shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and Cats.

The concert will take place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call (713) 224-7575 or visit www.houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

Due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey on Jones Hall, the Theater District Parking Garage is closed until further notice. For a list of nearby alternatives, visit http://www.houstonsymphony.org/Plan-Your-Visit/Directions-Parking/jones.

BROADWAY TODAY

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Betsy Wolfe, vocalist

Jeremy Jordan, vocalist

Tickets from $40

Related Articles