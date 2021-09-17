Best Musical Nominees Will Perform in THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK! Special

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues, and today, news arrives of who to expect performances from.

Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK! from 9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT, will bring the excitement of Broadway to viewers through a live concert event featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre. The re-opening of Broadway will be further celebrated with special performances from the three TONY-nominated Best Musical contenders, "Jagged Little Pill," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Earlier in the evening will be the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards® at 7:00 PM, live ET/4:00 PM, live PT, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald, the presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A limited number of tickets to attend The 74th Annual Tony Awards, on Sunday, September 26th at The Winter Garden Theatre will be available on Monday, September 13 at 3pm ET. For more information please visit: tonyawards.com/tickets.

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! will be produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment, the team behind the annual Tony Awards® telecast. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.