Bernard Hiller, Author Of THE REVOLUTIONARY GUIDE TO ACTING, To Hold Discussion At Drama Book Shop

On May 9th, Hiller will be sharing his latest techniques and exercises to help actors gain vital skills for success in the competitive world of show business.

Apr. 18, 2023  

The Drama Book Shop will present an exclusive event with Bernard Hiller, the renowned acting coach, author, and success trainer. Hiller is the author of The Revolutionary Guide to Acting: A Transformational Journey to Achieving Success in Show Business and Life, and he has helped actors, performers, and artists all around the world achieve unprecedented success in the industry.

On May 9th, Hiller will be sharing his latest techniques and exercises to help actors gain vital skills for success in the competitive world of show business. In this one-of-a-kind event, Hiller's unique approach to acting will empower attendees to set themselves apart at their next audition, deliver unforgettable performances and learn how to become The Actor of the Future.

The evening will be moderated by Tony award nominated director (Those Were The Days) and Broadway actress (Indecent) Eleanor Reissa, who worked with Bernard in the Yiddish Theatre. In his career, Hiller performed with many legends from the Yiddish Theatre, including productions of Fiddler on the Roof.

Hiller believes that acting is not just a craft, but a journey to self-awareness, and his guidance will lead attendees to discover their true authenticity. By cultivating the tools needed for a long-lasting career, attendees will achieve greater success and happiness in all aspects of their lives.

Bernard Hiller's sought-after Masterclasses have been taught in over 24 countries, and he has coached some of the biggest names in the industry, including Cameron Diaz, Jeff Goldblum, Shira Haas, and Emma Roberts.

The event will take place at The Drama Book Shop on Tuesday, May 9th, at 7:30 and tickets are available on Eventbrite atClick Here.

Please note that purchase of The Revolutionary Guide to Acting: A Transformational Journey to Achieving Success in Show Business and Life ($25.00) is required for entry.






