Ben West's THE AMERICAN MUSICAL: EVOLUTION OF AN ART FORM Sets April Release

Routledge, an imprint of the Taylor & Francis Group, will release the new book from musical theater artist and historian Ben West, The American Musical: Evolution of an Art Form, on April 1, 2024. This comprehensive history of an American art form offers a detailed and definitive portrait of the American musical’s artistic evolution over the course of seven distinct, newly defined eras, with a unique perspective gleaned from research at more than twenty different archives across the United States.



Individual in both its approach and coverage, The American Musical traces the form’s creative journey from its 19th century beginnings, through its 20th century maturation, and to the turn of the 21st century, shedding new light on a myriad of authors, directors, and craftspeople who worked on Broadway and beyond. This book actively addresses the form’s often overlooked female and African-American artists, provides an in-depth accounting of such outside influences as minstrelsy, vaudeville, nightclubs, and burlesque, and explores the dynamic relationship between the form and the consciousness of its country.



The American Musical is essential reading for students, practitioners, and afficionados of the American musical, and anyone with an interest in this singular form of entertainment.



Ben West is a musical theater artist and historian. In addition to his new book, he created twenty “Timeline Wall” exhibits for the Museum of Broadway that trace the history of the Broadway stage from 1732 to 2021 and highlight more than 500 productions and 100 artists. He has worked in various capacities on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally, and created and directed Unsung Carolyn Leigh for Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series. West has lectured and spoken at several institutions including Yale University, University of Michigan, the Dramatists Guild, and The Shubert Organization. He is a recipient of Lincoln Center’s Martin E. Segal Award.



The American Musical (428 pages; $46.95) is available for pre-order in paperback and eBook wherever books are sold. Hardback copies are available for pre-order for libraries and institutions.

