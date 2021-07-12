Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with Roses and Daffodils: The Essential Follies Playlist

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss the results of Roses and Daffodils: The Essential Follies Playlist. For this project, listeners voted weekly for their favorite versions of the Follies female solos, and "Friends of the Pod" appeared with Ben and Daniel on "Next Year, Some Year" to weigh in on the deeper cuts. For the male solos, a panel of Follies aficionados were asked to contribute their expertise in deciding the winners. These "Experts" include Jeff Bowen, Ted Chapin, Adam Feldman, Lonny Price, Scott Wittman, and Tony Yazbeck. While comparing these results with their own personal choices, Ben and Daniel deep dive into each recording and break down tracks by Dorothy Collins, Alexis Smith, Yvonne DeCarlo, Gene Nelson, John McMartin, Barbara Cook, George Hearn, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, Ethel Shutta, and Elaine Stritch.