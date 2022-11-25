Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Announce Engagement

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have announced their engagement!

Platt and Galvin became a couple after Platt stepped down as 'Evan Hansen' in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and Galvin took over the role.

The pair shared news of their engagement on Instagram with Platt stating, "he agreed to hang out forever" and Galvin sharing, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours"

See their posts below!

Ben Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix.

Platt reprised his role as Evan Hansen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hanson. It will be released on September 24, 2021.

Film: Booksmart (Dir Olivia Wilde), Assassination Nation (Dir Sam Levinson). TV: "The Real O'Neals" (ABC). Broadway: Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: MCC, NYTW, Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard, Signature, Barrow Street, Rattlestick, and more. Regional: Huntington, Bay Street Theatre, Goodspeed, and more. Tours: Les Miserables (3rd National). Audiobooks: "Perks of Being a Wallflower", "What if it's Us", and others. 2019 Audie Award Nominee.