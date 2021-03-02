Ben Platt, Allison Janney in Talks to Join THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING

Ben Platt, Allison Janney, and Annie Murphy are in talks to join the cast of "The People We Hate At The Wedding," an upcoming film adaptation of Grant Ginder's novel.

According to Deadline, the comedy focuses on a dysfunctional family that can't seem to get along and get it together reluctantly reunites for a family wedding. As their many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, it turns out to be just what this singular family needs to reconnect.

Currently starring alongside Anna Faris in the CBS/Chuck Lorre sitcom, "Mom," Janney received rave reviews for her turn as Margaret Scully on Showtime's groundbreaking drama "Masters of Sex." Janney won Emmys for both roles in the same year; a feat that has only been done twice before in Emmy history. She won a second Emmy for "Mom" the following year, bringing her total number of ATAS statues to seven.

She starred in the Broadway production of "9 to 5."

Platt received a Tony Award for his role in Dear Evan Hansen, a Grammy Award for his role on the original cast recording, as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. He is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, returning to his Tony Award-winning role.