Beck Center For The Arts Celebrates Comic Book Day 2023 With Events and FREE Comic Book For Attendees

The event will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Beck Center for the Arts has announced Comic Book Day 2023, taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 10 am to 2 pm. Comic Book Day will consist of cartooning demonstrations for participants of all ages, including free workshops (registration is required). Attendees will have the opportunity to pick up a free comic book showcasing Beck Center instructors' and students' work and participate in activities and view booths throughout Beck's lobby.

Melinda Placko, Beck Center Associate Director of Music & Visual Arts Education says, "Most of all, I love the free Beck Center Comic Book, featuring art by Beck students and faculty. For many years, Beck Center has put on this free celebration including cartooning workshops, photo-ops, cosplay, live drawing, and more. Come out and make some comics with us!"

Ryan Finley, a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn sketch artist, as well as a visual arts instructor at Beck Center, will also be on hand for demonstrations at Comic Book Day. Ryan's work can be found on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, and by searching his handle of @ArtByRyanFinley. Ryan and his daughter Keira presented their work in the Bulicek Gallery at Beck Center in January 2022.

This event is free and open to the public. Beck Center for the Arts is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.





