Battery Dance Elevates Emad Salem To The Position Of Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Battery Dance, the Tribeca-based global dance institution in its 47th year, this month named Emad M. Salem its Executive Director. Salem was originally hired in 2011 as the Company's Deputy Director for International Programs and has risen through the ranks, becoming COO and VP in 2016. As Executive Director, he will report directly to the Board of Directors and will lead the Company with support from its Founder and Artistic Director Jonathan Hollander.

Emad Salem was born in Cairo, Egypt, moved to the U.S. as a child, and holds degrees from American University and Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) with an emphasis on International Affairs. He has guided Battery Dance in becoming one of America's leading cultural ambassadors, personally traveling with the dance company to China, South Africa, Brazil and elsewhere. He has played a key role in setting the Company's College Partnership Program in motion and supporting the Board in executing its five-year strategic plan.

According to Hollander, "No one has played a more pivotal role in the evolution of Battery Dance than Emad. He kept the Company on a steady course even through the challenges of the pandemic and has the vision to take us higher on both artistic and social impact levels through our upcoming 50th Anniversary and beyond."

Dr. Helena Kane Finn, Battery Dance's Board Chair, shares "Emad Salem's profound understanding of the power of cultural diplomacy to promote the global mission of Battery Dance has made his leadership invaluable."

Emad Salem responds, "It has been a great privilege to be part of Battery Dance's growth and successes over the past 12 years, and I'm honored to take on the new role of Executive Director. The Arts play a crucial role in society, and I look forward to leading Battery Dance as we reach more people and have even greater impact at home and abroad."

Founded in 1976 by Artistic Director Jonathan Hollander, Battery Dance is a creative catalyst with a dual commitment to exceptional artistry and social impact. We aspire to change lives through dance by creating new works, performing on the world's stages, presenting dance in public spaces, and teaching people of all ages with special attention to the disadvantaged and areas of conflict. The Company is among New York City's foremost cultural ambassadors through its participation in international performing arts festivals, conferences, and symposia throughout 70 countries on 6 continents. Through the award-winning Dancing to Connect program, the company uses dance as a tool for building social cohesion and resolving conflict throughout the world. Battery Dance is a community-spirited presenter with the free annual Battery Dance Festival, introducing New Yorkers to over 350 dance companies during its more than 40 years. In its Lower Manhattan home-base, equipped with two large studios, the Company provides rehearsal space for over 300 choreographers and dance companies each year. Through its arts-in-education programs in New York City public schools, Battery dancers serve as teaching artists in primary, middle, and high schools throughout the five boroughs. Battery facilitates in-school performances and master classes by international visiting artists, providing many city school children with first hand introductions to the cultures of the world. www.batterydance.org