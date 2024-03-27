Barrett Wilbert Weed and Andrew Durand Join THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS In Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Discovering Broadway Inc. has added Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls) and Andrew Durand (Shucked) to their upcoming concert of THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS.

The concert of Annie Pulsipher and Alex Petti's THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS, directed by Joel Kirk will take place at The Tobias Theatre (at Newfields, 4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46226) during “Prom Season” on April 20th, 2024 at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale for the concert at discoveringbroadway.org

THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS is a monster musical comedy aimed at the helpless love-struck teen buried in all our hearts and high school diaries. When BFFs Stella, Grace, and Madison conjure dreamy prom dates with a sketchy love spell, they inadvertently summon monstrous boyfriends that they must slay to save their town and friendship!

About ANDREW DURAND

ANDREW DURAND Shucked (Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), Ink, Head Over Heels, War Horse, Spring Awakening. West End: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Select Off-Broadway: Dead Outlaw (Audible) The Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout) Love's Labours Lost (Public) The Wild Bride (St. Ann's Warehouse). Television: CBS' “Madam Secretary” (Guest Star), “NCIS New Orleans” (Guest Star), NBC's “Law and Order: Organized Crime” (Guest Star). Apple TV: “Servant” (Recurring Guest). Film: One December Night, Here Today.

About BARRETT WILBERT WEED

BARRETT WILBERT WEED: Broadway: Mean Girls; Lysistrata Jones. Television: Swipe Monster; Bridge and Tunnel; Blue Bloods; Crashing; Helluva Boss. Theatre: Heathers The Musical (Drama Desk & Lucille Lortel Award Nominations); Cabaret (Helen Hayes Award - Lead Actress in a Musical); Found. Education: Elon University. Follow: @BarrettWeed

The concert stars Myha'la (HBO's Industry and Netflix's Leave the World Behind), Arica Jackson (Broadway's The Book of Mormon), Jimmy Brewer (Broadway's Shucked), and Eric Wiegand (Broadway's Plaza Suite). Additional cast will include Ephraim Owens (Season 24 of NBC's The Voice), Brett Mutter, Sadie Cohen, Izzy Casciani, and Alanna Porter.

Tickets

THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS special concert will take place at The Tobias Theatre (at Newfields, 4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46226) on April 20th, 2024 at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Tickets are $39.99-$169.99 and are available online at www.DiscoveringBroadway.org.