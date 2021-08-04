Barlow & Bear's THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Concept Album to be Released in September

Today, songwriting duo Barlow & Bear, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, announced the September 10, 2021 release of their highly-anticipated concept album, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical. Consisting of 15 original songs, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album is the culmination of Barlow & Bear's artistic vision to bring their unanticipated viral sensation directly to their fans in its entirety.

Inspired by the first season of the world-wide hit television series of the same name, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album is written by Barlow & Bear. Music and lyrics are by both Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, with vocals by Abigail Barlow and orchestrations and vocals by Emily Bear. Mixed by Scott Smith, the full album is produced by Emily Bear, with Joris Hoogsteder co-producing "If I Were A Man" with Bear.

Originally written and composed by Barlow & Bear live on social media beginning in January 2021, their songs and performances have attracted a massive international fanbase, receiving over 2 million followers, over 36 million likes on TikTok, and the #bridgertonmusical hashtag approaching 200 million views to date. Since the TikTok debut of the first track "Ocean Away," originally titled "Daphne's Song," the duo has broken new ground by involving their audience in their process every step of the way via social media, and will be mirroring this direct-to-consumer distribution by self-releasing the album on all major streaming and downloading music services.

With bonafide fan favorite tracks like "Burn For You" and "Alone Together", Barlow & Bear's original social-media-created song series skyrocketed the duo to viral fame and national media attention, having been recently featured in Variety, People, Entertainment Weekly, The Boston Globe and on the BBC, NPR's All Things Considered and The Kelly Clarkson Show, to name a few.

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album is poised to delight fans and new listeners alike with its sweeping orchestrations, clever lyrics, power ballads, and pop topline. The result is a uniquely contemporary score with classical, pop and Broadway influences.

In addition to the upcoming album release, Barlow & Bear will travel to the Oxfordshire countryside in England for their first live performances at Bicester Village from August 12 through August 14 and then will perform in NYC at Broadway's outdoor music festival, Elsie Fest, on August 29. For more information about Barlow & Bear and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album, please visit: https://www.barlowandbear.com/about and https://amphitheater.caa.com/barlowbear2021

Full Tracklisting for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album:

"Tis The Season"

"Lady Whistledown"

"If I Were A Man"

"Penelope Featherington"

"The Ruse"

"Fool For You"

"Alone Together"

"Entertain Me"

"Friend Turned Foe"

"Burn For You"

"Worker Bee"

"Every Inch"

"Burned Me Instead"

"Balancing The Scales"

"Ocean Away"

Photo Credit: Igor Kasyanyuk / Artwork: Samantha Bates