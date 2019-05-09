Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra (BGKO) Comes To The Cutting Room

May. 9, 2019  

Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra (BGKO) Comes To The Cutting Room

World Music Institute presents the NYC debut of Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra (BGKO) on Friday, June 7, 2019, 10:00 p.m. at The Cutting Room, 44 E 32nd Street, Manhattan.

Tickets: $30 in advance | $40 day of show
Standing room with limited unreserved seating

Based in Barcelona, BGKO is an international ensemble offering unique reinterpretations of Balkan, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean music, mixing traditional songs with jazz manouche, or gypsy jazz, and rockabilly. Their music is a reflection of the diversity of the musicians' home countries which include Catalonia, Spain, Italy, France, Serbia, Greece, and Ukraine, as well as Barcelona's vibrant music scene.

For BGKO, Balkan music is a set of musical traditions and multiethnic cultures that surpass geographical confines, drawing on the historical traditions that have forever inhabited these lands: Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, Gypsies, Ottomans, Arabs, and so on.

Upcoming WMI Concerts

Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Doors 6:30 p.m. | Show 7:30 p.m.
Le Vent du Nord
Littlefield
Standing room with limited unreserved seating, 21+
$25 | $30 Day of Show

Saturday, May 18, 2019
Doors 6 p.m. | Show 7 p.m.
Contemporaneous and Projeto Arcomusical
Littlefield
$25 seated, $10 standing, 18+

May 25, 2019, 8:00pm
Emeline Michel with Mikaben
Peter Norton Symphony Space - Peter Jay Sharp Theatre
$25 | $35 | $45

June 23, 2019, 8:00pm
Sona Jobarteh
Peter Norton Symphony Space - Peter Jay Sharp Theatre
$30 | $40 | $50

For the complete 2018-2019 season schedule,
please visit www.worldmusicinstitute.org

