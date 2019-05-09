Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra (BGKO) Comes To The Cutting Room
World Music Institute presents the NYC debut of Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra (BGKO) on Friday, June 7, 2019, 10:00 p.m. at The Cutting Room, 44 E 32nd Street, Manhattan.
Tickets: $30 in advance | $40 day of show
Standing room with limited unreserved seating
Based in Barcelona, BGKO is an international ensemble offering unique reinterpretations of Balkan, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean music, mixing traditional songs with jazz manouche, or gypsy jazz, and rockabilly. Their music is a reflection of the diversity of the musicians' home countries which include Catalonia, Spain, Italy, France, Serbia, Greece, and Ukraine, as well as Barcelona's vibrant music scene.
For BGKO, Balkan music is a set of musical traditions and multiethnic cultures that surpass geographical confines, drawing on the historical traditions that have forever inhabited these lands: Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, Gypsies, Ottomans, Arabs, and so on.
