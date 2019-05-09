Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra (BGKO) Comes To The Cutting Room

World Music Institute presents the NYC debut of Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra (BGKO) on Friday, June 7, 2019, 10:00 p.m. at The Cutting Room, 44 E 32nd Street, Manhattan.

Tickets: $30 in advance | $40 day of show

Standing room with limited unreserved seating

Based in Barcelona, BGKO is an international ensemble offering unique reinterpretations of Balkan, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean music, mixing traditional songs with jazz manouche, or gypsy jazz, and rockabilly. Their music is a reflection of the diversity of the musicians' home countries which include Catalonia, Spain, Italy, France, Serbia, Greece, and Ukraine, as well as Barcelona's vibrant music scene.



For BGKO, Balkan music is a set of musical traditions and multiethnic cultures that surpass geographical confines, drawing on the historical traditions that have forever inhabited these lands: Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, Gypsies, Ottomans, Arabs, and so on.

Upcoming WMI Concerts

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Doors 6:30 p.m. | Show 7:30 p.m.

Le Vent du Nord

Littlefield

Standing room with limited unreserved seating, 21+

$25 | $30 Day of Show



Saturday, May 18, 2019

Doors 6 p.m. | Show 7 p.m.

Contemporaneous and Projeto Arcomusical

Littlefield

$25 seated, $10 standing, 18+



May 25, 2019, 8:00pm

Emeline Michel with Mikaben

Peter Norton Symphony Space - Peter Jay Sharp Theatre

$25 | $35 | $45



June 23, 2019, 8:00pm

Sona Jobarteh

Peter Norton Symphony Space - Peter Jay Sharp Theatre

$30 | $40 | $50



For the complete 2018-2019 season schedule,

please visit www.worldmusicinstitute.org





