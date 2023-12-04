Bambi Everson to Discuss SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS At The Drama Book Shop

The New York institution, the Drama Book Shop will present, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, selections of Bambi Everson's Yuletide Ghost story, "Sincerely Held Beliefs." Tuesday, December 12 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST, 266 West 39th Street New York City.

Ms. Everson will be there to discuss this and her other works available at the bookshop published under the Everson/Coleman imprint with her partner, multimedia artist Frank Coleman.

She's been influenced as much by cinema as she has by theater, an inescapable accident of birth, as she's the daughter of noted film historian, William K. Everson.

This is her first featured appearance at The Drama Book Shop.

The evening will include an excerpt from SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS, their next production, also the basis of a forthcoming film adaptation. Set in present-day New York City, the action centers around three friends - Mandy, Marsha, and Hilary - each grappling with the tragic loss of Hilary's young daughter in their own way. As they navigate the murky waters of grief, the play delves into the complexities of friendship, the human psyche, and the boundaries of reality.

Marsha, a zealous clairvoyant, believes she can communicate with the deceased child, a claim that tests the trio's friendship and their understanding of reality. The play blurs the lines between the natural and the supernatural, the rational and the irrational. In the same vein as the 1960 film, "The Innocents," SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS can be interpreted as either a ghost story or a psychological drama, leaving the truth out of reach.

Bambi Everson's playwriting style is a concoction of wry wit, sardonic humor, and a dash of darkness. Everson blends comedy and mystery, infusing her plays with a undercurrent of intrigue. Her works dance on the edge of genres, mixing hard-boiled detective stories with Chekhovian despair and adding a generous splash of glamor and vodka. Everson skillfully weaves a subtle darkness into her tales, exploring the depths of human relationships and the complexities of personal beliefs. Beneath the surface, her characters grapple with grief, deceit, and the haunting shadows of their own minds.

The event is free with purchase of "SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS" or any of Bambi's other volumes of plays currently on sale at the Drama Book Shop.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.