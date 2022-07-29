Ballroom Scene Inspired CATS Workshop To Be Held At Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center

The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center will hold a 'ballroom scene' inspired workshop of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, which may lead to a full production in the future.

An audition listing notes "This production reimagines the musical CATS within the context of THE BALLROOM SCENE. Performers do not play literal cats; they play people living in New York City. This is a workshop that may lead to a potential production. Our intention is to meet several artists through this casting process who we can collaborate with as we potentially cast multiple developments in its journey. That said, it is our intention to build relationships with performers we cast and do not cast; we are eager to meet you through this process either way."

"Ballroom was created as something that is for everyone. Although not every character is listed as such, it is important to this creative team that people of the global majority (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) are represented across this cast."

Bill Rauch will direct the production, with Choreography consulting by Omari Wiles, Gender Consulting by Josephine Kearns, and casting by X Casting.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages. The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

A touring production is currently on the road across the United States with dates through June 2023.

Character Breakdown

[OLD DEUTERONOMY] - 40s - 70s, Black/ Indigenous/Person of Color. Singer. Drag Queen/King/Elder. Highly respected. The only Icon on tonight's panel.

[GRIZABELLA] - 30s - 60s, trans woman, Black/ Indigenous/ Person of Color. Singer. Currently unhoused and in bad shape, an outcast. Her Ballroom glory days are behind her. By the end of tonight's event, she will win the Grand Prize.

[MUNKUSTRAP] - 30s - 50s, male identifying, Black/ Indigenous/ Person of Color. Singer. Our MC for tonight's event. Charismatic, confident, charming.

[GUS (ASPARAGUS)] - 40s - 80s, male identifying, Black/ Indigenous/ Person of Color. A devoted theater Queen. Lived through the AIDS crisis. Spends most of the show watching from the audience, but 'Butch Queen Face' (a category) brings him back onstage.

[RUM TUM TUGGER] - male identifying, Black/ Indigenous/ Person of Color, bisexual. Freddie Mercury type. Singer. A "curious cat." Wins category of Pretty Boy Realness.

[MISTOFFELEES] - Gender non-conforming, non-binary. A showstopper who makes their Runway competitors magically disappear.

