Ballet Hispánico Joins Children's Museum Of Manhattan's CELEBRATE PERFORMANCE MEDIUMS

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latine/x/Hispanic cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, will be a part of the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM)'s new program Celebrate Performance Mediums: Theatre, Music, and Movement running from April 21-28, 2024 at the Children's Museum, 212 W. 83rd Street, NYC. Ballet Hispánico: Baila Conmigo/Dance with Me!, part of Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Program will be offered on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. All programs are included in general admission - just drop in, or sign up in the lobby one hour before the event. For more information on CMOM's public programs, visit the button below.

Explore the disciplines of puppet theater, music & movement, hands-on instrument making, and the visual arts in collaboration with partners - Ballet Hispánico, Wendy and DB, Teatro SEA, Bash the Trash, Ebony Bolt, and The Culture Tree - and explore creativity, community, and connection.

Wendy and DB: Into the Little Blue House!

Join Wendy and DB in this high-energy musical performance exploring themes of freedom, love, self- worth and creativity.

Sunday, April 21 | 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm & 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm | Drop-in | All ages | 1st Floor | Inside Art

Ballet Hispánico: Baila Conmigo/Dance with Me!

Learn and explore different dance forms and cultures with Teaching Artists from Ballet Hispánico!

Wednesday, April 24 | 2:00 pm - 2:45pm & 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm | Drop-in | All ages | 1st Floor | Inside Art

Bash the Trash: Rubbish Rhythms with Sam Kulik

Join us for a fun-filled music performance played on hand-made, sustainable instruments! Explore the science of sound, discover how reusing/repurposing is good for the planet, and find out how you can build your own instruments at home!

Thursday, April 25 | 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm | Drop-in | All ages | 1st Floor | Inside Art

Teatro SEA: The Galapagos Animal Puppet Show

The puppet animals have gotten together for an imaginary assembly at The Galapagos Islands of Ecuador with the intention to save planet Earth!

Friday, April 26 | 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm | Drop-in | All ages | Bilingual in English & Spanish | 1st Floor | Inside Art

Ebony Bolt: Spring Has Sprung!

Join artist Ebony Bolt for an interactive artmaking workshop informed by her creative practice and mural installation Driving the Future (currently on view). Design your own pattern using custom stamps inspired by motifs found in the artist's work!

Saturday, April 27 | 2:00 pm & 3:00 pm | Sign-up* | Ages 5 & older | 1st Floor | Makerspace

The Culture Tree: Climate Warriors Puppet Show

The Culture Tree and WonderSparks present the journey of three environmentally responsible friends who join forces to save planet Earth! Join us as we introduce young children to climate change and what we can do to help reverse the ways in which it has impacted our beautiful planet!

Sunday, April 28 | 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm | Drop-in | All ages | 1st Floor | Inside Art

Ballet Hispanico

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latine/x/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships, bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.