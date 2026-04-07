Bailee Endebrock, Jason Gotay and More to Lead EVER AFTER Musical at The Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company will present Ever After, a new musical inspired by the beloved 1998 film starring Drew Barrymore, with performances from May 6 to June 14, 2026, in the new Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre.

What if the world's most enduring fairy tale wasn't a fairy tale after all? What if Cinderella, the mythical character, was inspired by a fearless young woman named Danielle de Barbarac; a heroine who, against all odds, dared to defy expectations, challenge a prince, and forge her own future?

The new musical is a reimagined adaptation of the popular American romantic period film of the same name that views the classic story through a fresh lens for 2026 audiences. Set in Renaissance-era France and starring Angelica Huston and Drew Barrymore as Danielle de Barbarac, the film was a box office smash and beloved by audiences. The musical features music and lyrics by the award-winning composer-lyricist team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler and a book by Kate Wetherhead. The production is directed by Marlo Hunter.

Ever After features performances in leading roles by Bailee Endebrock as Danielle and Drama Desk Nominee Jason Gotay as Prince Henry. Leonardo da Vinci, the Renaissance man, artist and all-around genius is portrayed by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award-winning actor David Garrison. Drama Desk winner Lisa Howard plays Danielle's stepmother Rodmilla.

The creative team for Ever After includes Tony Award winning lighting designer Jeff Croiter and 3-time Tony Award winning orchestrator Doug Besterman.

In addition to Bailee Endebrock*, Jason Gotay*, David Garrison*, and Lisa Howard* in leading roles, the cast features top talent from Phoenix and New York, including Broadway veterans: Andrea Macasaet* (SIX: The Musical), Jesse Sharp* (Beetlejuice), Michael Kuhn* (Sweeney Todd), Luke Kolbe Mannikus* (Pippin).

Rounding out the cast is Maggie Barry-Torres, Jane Bunting*, Sophia Castelluccio, Kate Cook*, Teddy Ladley, Mia McManamy*, Alexander Mendoza*, Bethany Novotny, Alex Partida, Parker Pitt, Grace Rogers*, Sonia Roman*, Audra South, Cayel Tregeagle*, Kendal Turpin, Andrés Uribe, Jacody Weathers and D. Scott Withers*. Swings include Wesley Bradstreet and Morgan Karam. *Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.