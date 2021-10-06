Back On Broadway: Olivia Valli on Bringing PRETTY WOMAN to Life on Tour

BroadwayWorld's new interview series Back on Broadway is taking readers on the exciting journey of Broadway's return to the stage! Featuring interviews with cast and creative team members of Broadway's returning shows, Back on Broadway will highlight how members of Broadway shows are preparing for live performances, what they've learned from the last year and half, what is most exciting to them about Broadway's long-awaited return, and much more!

Next up in the series is Olivia Valli, who will be playing Vivian Ward in the upcoming tour of Pretty Woman the Musical!

What was the first day back in rehearsal like for you?

It's hard to accurately put how I was feeling. I was grateful for this opportunity to work, excited to meet everyone involved in Pretty Woman, but I was also nervous. I had to keep reminding myself to stay present and take in every moment. Pre-pandemic me would have been swept away be the excitement of it all but now I have a greater appreciation for these kinds of moments and the magic of the first day. I really wanted to be meaningful with my words and my intentions towards others while also being ready to work. Once we started to sing as a company I was able to really focus on the story of Vivian, who is a survivor and truly a go-getter. When I started to sing "I Can't Go Back" that's when it really clicked that my dream of playing a principal role is coming true and our world has changed because of the pandemic and we truly can't afford to go back.

What has been the best part of the rehearsal process so far?

Being able to build a show rather than going into one as a replacement. There is a certain appreciation and understanding for one another when you build a show. We are all watching each other work so hard and putting our entire beings into these roles that create the world that is Pretty Woman. We all root for each other and we are also there for each other in ways I have never experienced. There is a sense of vulnerability and respect for one another that makes the rehearsal process feel so safe. Also, being able to create my own version of Vivian from the ground up is a freeing experience. I'm allowed to be my most authentic and real self while also being guided by the Pretty Woman team who is willing to be open to my interpretation of Vivian.

What is different this time around vs. rehearsing for a show pre-pandemic?

The level of gratitude to be able to work and releasing doubt about my capabilities. Before the pandemic I was always on the go and jumping from shows to concerts and everything in between. I was so burnt out and had no boundaries for myself when it came to taking a rest that I forgot how to be grateful because I was lucky enough to be busy. Now, I'm able to have firm boundaries for myself and be able to breathe into every moment and remind myself that I'm grateful to be tired and I'm grateful to be in a show when I wanted to be in one for so long. The pandemic took a huge hit on my confidence in terms of how I viewed myself as a performer and getting back into the room it felt so strange to sing, act, and dance again. I felt like I've never done it a day in my life so my current challenge is building my confidence in myself back up and trusting myself. It's been a process but as each day passes in the rehearsal room I begin to feel confident again.

What are you most looking forward to about your show beginning performances?

Having an audience! Being able to feel everyones energy and to laugh with us and cry with us as well. This is such a fun show that really captures the classic Cinderella story but with a twist because Vivian doesn't need rescuing. She rescues herself in a lot of ways and I can't wait for people to see this classic love story come to life.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show so far that you're looking forward to putting on stage?

Right now I'm so excited for "Anywhere but Here" because I think its the perfect song for Vivian and its such a great "I want" song. It's also the first time she gets to sing with the ensemble and create that dream for a better life for herself. I think it's such a great tone for the show. It's the song that kick starts this Cinderella story.

Outside of the rehearsal room, how have you been preparing to be back on stage?

Vivian has become such a physically demanding show. There is so much that goes into preparing for a role but even moreso after a pandemic for me personally. So I have been working out, going to physical therapy to avoid injuries, going to voice lessons to make sure I can sing the show 8 times a week, lots of steaming, sleeping well, and eating well to have energy to rehearse from 10-6.

What have you learned from this experience the past year and a half that you will carry with you in the future?

I have learned the value in not tying being "booked and busy" to my sense of self-worth. Before the pandemic I said yes to everything for the sake of exposure and the desperate need to book. I needed the validation of others to prove to myself that I am worth something in this business. Now I have realized that there is so much more to me than the jobs I book. There are so many things about me that are interesting, fun, and wonderful. Jobs will always come and go but who I am will always remain and that's the most important thing to me.

What does the return of Broadway mean to you?

It means the return of hope. The return of dreams coming alive again. It means people having an outlet to escape the heartbreaks of the real world. It also means a fresh start for how we approach theatre and how we can be more equitable to everyone who deserves to take up space but hasn't been able to. I think we are at a point where we can really implement the change we are looking for to make theatre the safe space we want it to be but also need it to be as well.