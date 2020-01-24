BWW TV: Watch Rob McClure Perform Two Songs From MRS. DOUBTFIRE at BroadwayCon

Click Here for More Articles on BroadwayCon

Rob McClure performed two songs from Mrs. Doubtfire at BroadwayCon!

Take a look below!

McClure performed 'Mr. Jolly Show' and was joined onstage by Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn and Avery Sell who play his children in the show for 'What the Hell'.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator.

Mrs. Doubtfire will begin previews on Monday, March 9, 2020 and open on Sunday, April 5 at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St).





