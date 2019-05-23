BWW TV: Watch Maurice Hines Sing from GUYS & DOLLS in New Show at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Maurice Hines, best known for Eubie!, Uptown....It's Hot!, and Hot Feet, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below (June7-8) in Tappin' Thru Life with the internationally acclaimed All Female Jazz Orchestra DIVA. Along with tappers John Manzari and Leo Manzari, he pays tribute to his brother Gregory and their lives in show business, from TV to film, Broadway, Vegas, and beyond. Featuring songs like "Luck Be A Lady," "Smile," and "Come Fly with Me," Tappin' Thru Life celebrates the performers that inspire Hines, from Frank Sinatra to Lena Horne.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Watch as Maurice performs a sneak peek of the show below!





