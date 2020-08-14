BWW TV: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Surprise WICKED Fans on GREATEST #ATHOMEVIDEOS

It's good to see her, isn't it?

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth stops by in the latest episode of Greatest #AtHomeVideos to help series host Cedric the Entertainer plan a surprise video conference for a group of theater fans who perform Broadway musicals in people's driveways.

The episode will air tonight, Friday, August 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Check out a sneak peek below!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List. Chenoweth is set to star as "Madeline" in the upcoming musical comedy "Death Becomes Her," an adaptation of the 1992 film directed by Robert Zemeckis.

