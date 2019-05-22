BWW TV: Watch John Lloyd Young Sing 'Wicked Game' from Feinstein's/54 Below Show!

Now through May 25, the original Tony and Grammy winning star of Jersey Boys on stage and screen, John Lloyd Young, sings the Four Seasons and other giants of the 50s, 60s and 70s at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Tony® and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award® winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys, going on to win the Lead Actor Ton®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. Young made his West End debut, playing the role at London's Piccadilly Theatre, and he re-created his award-winning Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of Jersey Boys (2014)

Young played to sold-out crowds of 17,000-plus as Marius in Les Misérables at the Hollywood Bowl, was the first-ever guest star invited to appear on Fox-TV's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning hit, "Glee;" guest starred opposite Michael Chiklis on CBS' drama, "Vegas;" and played the title role in the family comedy film Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay! opposite Lainie Kazan. Mr. Young has played Carnegie Hall, the White House, Lincoln Center, New Year's Eve in Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, the New York City Marathon, San Francisco's Feinstein's at the Nikko, Yankee Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, McCarter Theatre Center, New York's Town Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

