BWW TV: There's No Way You Can Stop... the SCHOOL OF ROCK Tour! Go Inside Rehearsal!

School of Rock The Musical launches its First National Tour in Rochester, NY, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre on September 30, 2017. With a team that includes Laurence Connor (Director), Rob Colletti (Dewy), Lexie Dorsett Sharp (Rosalie), Theodora Silverman (Katie), Phoenix Schuman (Zack), John Michael Pitera (Billy) and Ava Briglia (Summer), the company of the tour met the press this week in preparation to rock out on the road and we're taking you behind the scenes below!

School of Rock The Musical is a New York Times Critics' Pick and "AN INSPIRING JOLT OF ENERGY, JOY AND MAD SKILLZ!" (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Vanity Fair raves, "FISTS OF ALL AGES SHALL BE PUMPING!"

