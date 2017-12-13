BWW TV: Joe Iconis, Caissie Levy & More Get Ready to Celebrate the Holidays at Feinstein's/54 Below!

The stars align this holiday season at Feinstein's/54 Below! Drama Desk nominated Robert Creighton (December 14); Drama Desk nominated, and Kleban Prize and Jonathan Larson Award Winning songwriter Joe Iconis (December 15-17); Feinstein's/54 Below New Year's Eve headliner Caissie Levy (December 31); and The Skivvies: Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley (January 14 & 20) all stopped by Broadway's favorite cabaret venue to preview their upcoming shows.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.

Check out a special preview below!

