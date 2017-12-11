BWW TV: Go Inside Rehearsals for Lythgoe Family Panto BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

BroadwayWorld's Michael Sterling of BWW TV Los Angeles talks to the cast and creative team members during at rehearsal at the beautiful Pasadena Civic Auditorium for the world premiere of the Lythgoe Family Panto production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - A CHRISTMAS ROSE, produced in association with Pasadena Playhouse.

Kelli Berglund of Disney XD's "Lab Rats" stars as Belle with Jonah Platt (Broadway's Wicked) as The Beast; James Snyder (Broadway's If/Then) as Gus; and Gedde Watanabe (Broadway's Pacific Overtures, John Hughes' Sixteen Candles) as Marcel. The production also stars John Tartaglia (Broadway's Shrek The Musical) as Louis Vuitton; Jared Gertner (Broadway's The Book Of Mormon) as Pierre; and Harrison White (Broadway's The Lion King) as Dame Chanel.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - A CHRISTMAS ROSE is directed by Sheldon Epps and choreographed by Mandy Moore (La La Land), with book by Kris Lythgoe and music direction and arrangements by Michael Orland (American Idol).

An updated version of the classic tale, in the style of a traditional British family Panto, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - A CHRISTMAS ROSE features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with "So You Think You Can Dance" alumni), contemporary music and more. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - A CHRISTMAS ROSE marks Lythgoe Family Panto's inaugural production at the venerable Pasadena Civic Auditorium and their sixth consecutive Panto presentation in Pasadena, five of which were presented at Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - A CHRISTMAS ROSE will play from December 13 to December 24, 2017. One hour before the performance on select days, guests are invited to enjoy "Winter Wonderland" at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium, complete with holiday crafts and activities. Tickets start at $29 and are available by calling The Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 626-449-7360, or online 24 hours a day at Ticketmaster.com/PantoPasadena

