BWW TV: Get an Exclusive Preview of NT Live's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME

Olivier and Tony award winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, directed by Olivier and Tony award winning director Marianne Elliot (Angels in America, War Horse) will be screened from June 12th. The production was captured live during its run at the National Theatre in 2012. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive preview clip in which Olivier award winner Luke Treadaway (Ordeal by Innocence, A Street Cat Named Bob) stars as Christopher - the fifteen year old teenager who discovers his neighbour's dead dog and decides to find the culprit. Check it out below and get tickets here!

National Theatre Live takes shows from London's west end and broadcasts them in movie theaters all across the county. NTL is the closest thing audiences have to experiencing the feeling of actually sitting in the theater. Broadcasts retain the feeling of a live performance and though each broadcast is filmed in front of a live audience in the theatre, cameras are carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that cinema audiences get the 'best seat in the house.'

National Theatre Live captures live performances from the UK and broadcasts them in more than 2,500 movie theaters and other venues in 60 countries worldwide. As of February 2017, the global audience reached almost 8 million people.

