BWW TV: Get a Sneak Peek at the West End's RUTHLESS, Now Streaming on BroadwayHD

Mother doesn't always know best as we see from the latest hit theater production to come to BroadwayHD. The 2018 West End production of the award-winning, darkly funny hit, Ruthless! The Musical, arrived exclusively on BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, on Valentine's Day. The show stars Jason Gardiner (Dancing on Ice), Tony-nominated, Two-Time Olivier Winner, Best Actress Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow) and Kim Maresca (Ruthless! The Musical, Off-Broadway), who deliver a fun and engrossing performance that will appeal to a new generation of viewers.

Ruthless! The Musical tells the story of a multi-talented eight-year-old named Tina Denmark (played by Anya Evans) who is so determined to star in her high school musical Pippi in Tahiti, she'll do anything to land the leading role. Ruthless! The musicaltakes the audience for some unexpectedly dark turns, all of which prove Tina is unwavering in her drive to lead with her talent at all costs. In the original Off-Broadway production, the role of Tina was played by Tony Award winning Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy and featured Academy Award winner Natalie Portman and Grammy Award winner Britney Spears as understudies.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience.

In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

