BWW TV Exclusive Sneak Peek - All-New Musical Number from This Week's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

On this week's episode of "CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND" titled 'To Josh, With Love,' Vincent Rodriguez III's Josh discovers becoming a priest is harder than he thought. Below, BWW shares an exclusive sneak peek at his original musical number from the episode airing Friday, October 20th 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

On the episode, Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), unsatisfied with Paula's (Donna Lynne Champlin) ideas to build a case against Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), turns to Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) for help crafting a truly evil plan. Pete Gardner, David Hull, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar.

About the show: Rebecca Bunch is a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything - her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan - in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, Calif (it's only two hours from the beach! Four in traffic). CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND stars Rachel Bloom ("Robot Chicken") as Rebecca; Santino Fontana("Frozen") as Greg; Donna Lynne Champlin ("The Good Wife") as Paula; Vincent Rodriguez III ("Hostages") as Josh; Pete Gardner ("Project X") as Darryl; and Vella Lovell as Heather ("Three Dates"). From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is also executive produced by Bloom, along with Aline Brosh McKenna ("The Devil Wears Prada"), Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer," "The Amazing Spider-Man" films), and Erin Ehrlich ("Awkward").

