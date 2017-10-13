BWW TV Exclusive: Fans Belt It Out at Broadway Sessions Open Mic Party!

If anything it true about Broadway Sessions, it's that we are all about the people... and belting... we're all about the people and belting. And no other night of the month brings those two things together quite like our ALL OPEN MIC party. We closed out September with one of our most epic evenings of song yet! Catch these amazing voices from some of the names you're bound to be hearing more about!

Wanna be a part of our All Open Mic night? Want to have your performance featured on BroadwayWorld? Make sure you are with us for our next All Open Mic on November 9th. And don't miss our upcoming shows. On 10/12- featuring some of NYC's most celebrated new Musical Theatre Writers and best singers, all new music and some of the best in the biz; On 10/19- the launch party of the new mescal web series Wisco Queens, featuring an all-star cast; On 10/26- our third annual ELPHABALL featuring an all-star roster of ladies who have played Elphaba in Wicked!!!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

