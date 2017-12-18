BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Kids Step Up to the Mic at Broadway Sessions!

Hi friends! This week we find ourselves smack dab in the middle of the holiday season. A time for giving, caring and gathering with family and friends. And there's nothing quite as magical as the wonder and awe of kids during this festive time. We recently gathered some insanely talented Broadway youngsters to belt it out for us at Sessions. We wrangled up Matilda's Talia Ryder, South Pacific vet Lala as well as 3 talented gents who currently star in the great big show at the great big hall over on 6th avenue- Robert Montano, Hunter Kovacs and Will Ehren. Ok ok, we also let some fabulous adults take the mic including Side Show's Josh Walker, Anthony Fett, Colleen Harris, Kate Corsaro and more open mic dazzlers. Enjoy highlights here!

Broadway Sessions returns from holiday hiatus on January 25th. But keep your eyes peeled right here on BroadwayWorld for highlights from our The Band's Visit celebration and, of course, our annual all star holiday show over the next couple weeks!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

