BWW TV: Cher Makes an Entrance Visiting THE CHER SHOW; Head Backstage with Upcoming SiriusXM Interview

Cher recently paid a visit to The Cher Show on Broadway, check out her diva's entrance below! Plus learn more about the show with 'The Cher Show: Making the Musical' airing on SiriusXM beginning December 1 on SiriusXM's Stars channel.

This new one-hour special features Tony Award winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, Rent, In The Heights, and The Cher Show) taking the listener backstage at his newest Broadway musical, The Cher Show. Based on the life and six decade career as one of pop culture's most indomitable forces, The Cher Show is a musical theater tour de force opening on Broadway on December 3. Join Jeffrey along with the cast and crew, as they reflect on the show's long journey to Broadway, which began 17 years ago as producer Flody Suarez listened to a Cher's Greatest Hits CD on a long car trip through Europe. As a thrilling conclusion, Cher herself sits down with Jeffrey to give her thoughts on sitting in the audience and watching her life unfold on the Broadway stage.

Video Courtesy of The Cher Show

Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Related Articles