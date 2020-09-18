BWW TV: Billy Porter, Lin Manuel Miranda and More Call for Diversity and Representation in New PSA

The pro-diversity PSA will launch on ABC during this Sunday's Emmys pre-show.

This weekend, a powerful celebrity-driven PSA featuring Billy Porter, Lin Manuel Miranda, Isis King, Daniel Dae Kim, JAMIE CHUNG and others will launch on ABC during the Emmys pre-show, challenging the industry to recognize the need for further inclusivity and diverse representation.

The PSA, created by The Association of National Advertisers' Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), applauds the Emmys for its 33% increase in black nominees; but also calls on the industry to do more.

See the full spot before its television debut here:

