BWW TV: Bikini Bottom Arrives in Bryant Park with the Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

Jul. 13, 2018  

Broadway is back in the park!

Broadway in Bryant Park has returned for the 2018 season, bringing the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks from through Thursday, August 16. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week kicked off with a special performance from the cast of SpongeBob Squarepants, including Danny Skinner, Jesse JP Johnson, Brian Ray Norris and Jai'Len Christine Li Josey. Watch below as they perform "BFF," "Daddy Knows Best," and "(Just a) Simple Sponge."

