BWW Review: John Kevin Jones' Captivating Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Merchant's House Museum

Since its first publication in 1843, Charles Dickens' holiday classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, has been adapted countless times for various stages, screens and pages, but undoubtedly the most authentic presentations of the story of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts who assist in his transformation into a kind and generous soul were the numerous live readings the author gave during the last 18 years of his life.

Many of those readings took place in December of 1867 at New York's Steinway Hall, as part of a five-month American tour, where he also gave readings from works, such as "David Copperfield," "The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby" and "The Pickwick Papers."

At that time, the 1832 landmark building that is now the home of East 4th Street's Merchant's House Museum was the residence of Eliza Tredwell, widow of hardware businessman Seabury Tredwell, and their children.

While it's possible that the Tredwells may have attended a performance by Dickens at the nearby auditorium on 14th Street, the Sommoners Ensemble Theatre's thoroughly delightful production recreating the great novelist's reading presents the premise that he was, in fact, invited to give a private performance for an intimate holiday gathering.

So rows of chairs are set up in the Greek Revival parlor of what is now the city's only 19th century family home preserved virtually intact with original furnishings and personal belongings. There's also a Christmas tree and some holiday sprucing, creating a festive and historic background for John Kevin Jones' wonderfully captivating solo performance.

This is the seventh straight holiday season where Jones has charmed audiences with his storytelling prowess, and it's easy to see why many attendees are making this an annual holiday outing.

As directed by Dr. Rhonda Dodd, Jones exudes energetic gusto and a sly sense of humor while narrating the piece as Mr. Dickens, then shifts into a nasal crackle for Scrooge, who gives incredulous looks of disbelief when his nephew Fred and the visiting charity men invite him to partake in the spirit of the holiday.

With outstretched arms, his ghost of Jacob Marley is an eerie, breathy growl and the assortment of characters that follow, from richly Shakespearean to music hall slick to storybook innocent, are played with love and sincerity for both the author's words and the simple wisdom of his message.

Perhaps it's a bit of a cliché to mention how in troubling times such as these, such expressions of humankind's more charitable nature are especially appreciated. There are always many theatrical productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be enjoyed in New York every winter, but few are so personal and affectionate as what John Kevin Jones offers at the Merchant's House Museum.





