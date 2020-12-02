BWW Prompts: Our Readers Share Which Broadway Showtunes Made Their Spotify Wrapped 2020 Playlists!

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"A lot of my top songs/artists were Hamilton-related. My top decade was actually the 2000s, with the top song being "Everyone's a Little Bit Racist" from Avenue Q. I don't know why, but apparently that's what it was." @shutupholden

"In the Heights, 96,000 and It won't be long now. I guess I listened to that album a lot..." @pauserrano

"All You Wanna Do from Six the Musical... For the second year in a row" @decabeccadavis

"literally 4 of my top 5 songs are deh and the other is defying gravity" @sarmiento_ryle

"Mine was infested with Hamilton, my top song of the year is "My shot" that i have listened more than 100 times in the last 4 months and i'm not sorry!" @SaraDiasz

Instagram

"I'd rather be me was first" @mayascuri

"burn was my #1 song of the year and LMM was my #1 artist my hamilton phase rlly got resurrected this year" @_mary_jc_

"She used to be mine... i listened to it 312 times" @burrs_shot

"Thrill of First Love from the Falsettos revival cast album" @el.roses.03

"the entire Waitress, Beetlejuice and Mean Girls soundtrack" @julysun.rise

Facebook

"the little things you do together from the 2020 company revival!" Kayci A.

"World Burn from Mean Girls" Kennedy F.

"Broadway baby glee cast version I mean There is nothing better than Darren Criss and Lea Michele" Rebeca F.

"Candy store from heathers." Jaime M.

""Disneyland" from Smile, "Miss Byrd" from Closer Than Ever, and "It's a Perfect Relationship" from Bells are Ringing all made my top 5 songs this year lol" Caroline B.

Related Articles