BWW Previews: Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING on Broadway with these 3 new titles from Disney Books!

This week marks the milestone 20th anniversary of Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, and to celebrate, Disney Books is publishing three titles correlating to the musical today.

The first book, THE LION KING: PRIDE ROCK ON BROADWAY by Julie Taymor, is a re-issue, but updated and redesigned since its initial 1998 release. Taymor, who was the first female director to win a Tony Award for her work on The Lion King, as well as receiving a Tony for the show's Costume Design, looks back on the twenty years she's spent with the show and makes the title fresh again.

The next book, also a coffee table-style book, is THE LION KING: Twenty Years on Broadway and Around the World by Michael Lassell. The tome, created for the show's milestone anniversary, takes readers from the animated film to the making of the musical, shares stories from the actors and creators of the show, and reveals never-before-published photographs of productions of the show from all around the world.

The final book released today is MY PRIDE: Mastering Life's Daily Performance by Alton Fitzgerald White, a hybrid memoir plus life lessons guide from the actor who played Mufasa for a record-breaking 4,000+ performances. The actor reflects on the path that led him to theatre and eventually to Broadway while sharing advice and life lessons that can be used not just by fellow thespians, but people from all different backgrounds hoping to make their dreams come true.

All three books are available today from Disney Books in celebration of The Lion King's 20th Anniversary on Broadway and will make the perfect gift this holiday season for Broadway lovers and Disney fans alike.





