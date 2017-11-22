BWW Looks Back on Career of Teen Idol & Broadway Alum David Cassidy

As BWW reported yesterday, former teen icon, David Cassidy, who rose to stardom on the 1970's musical sitcom THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY, has passed away at the age of 67. The actor's family issued a statement, saying: "On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."



Born into show business, David Cassidy came to fame playing Keith Partridge on the 1970's sitcom The Partridge Family. Throughout the 70's, he reached teen idol status, fueled by pop hits such as, "I Think I Love You". Cassidy was also a major concert attraction, selling out stadiums and arenas all of the the world.



Cassidy's Broadway credits included 1993's BLOOD BROTHERS, 1982's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT and 1969's THE FIG LEAVES ARE FALLING. In 1994, he starred in the National Touring Company of BLOOD BROTHERS.



Today, BWW takes a look back on the career of this talented star.



Watch David Cassidy sing the first hit song featured on THE PARTRIDGE FAILY from the first season of the series - 'I Think I Love You'







Cassidy, Shirley Jones and the cast of THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY perform two of their biggest hit songs "I Woke Up In Love This Morning" and "I Can Feel Your Heartbeat'













Released in 1972, Cassidy's biggest hit was 'Cherish', which rose to #9 on the charts. The single was off the album 'Cherish.' Check out a listen below:









On an episode of REGIS AND KATHIE LEE, David Cassidy and his half-brother and BLOOD BROTHERS co-star Shaun Cassidy performed 'Tell Me It's Not True' from the musical.







Watch Cassidy perform from JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT [source]

Click here to watch



Cassidy played his final concert in 2017. He would later reveal he was suffering from dementia and would retire from performing. Below, watch a medley of 'Doesn't Somebody Want to Be Waanted" and 'I Woke Up In Love This Morning'





