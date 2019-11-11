BWW Interview: WE WILL ROCK YOU's Trevor Coll on Bringing the North American Tour to New York City & Singing Queen's Iconic Anthems

Announced by Annerin Theatricals earlier this year, the North American tour of the Queen-inspired musical, WE WILL ROCK YOU, which debuted in 2002, visits New York City for the first time this November at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Still rockin' almost two decades later, this production is chock full of the hits you know and love and provides a high dose of energy to get the party started!

BroadwayWorld recently caught up with the talented Trevor Coll, who stars as Galileo in the tour -- a rebel without a cause that sets out on a quest to save rock n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n' roll has died. On the agenda is fighting for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock n' roll. Coll spills on his journey with this electric musical; how the music has inspired him personally, as well as how new generations are getting into Queen; and his secret for balancing his dreams with taking time to be present in everyday life.

You've been with this production for a little while now, with rehearsals kicking off in Canada. What has that journey been like for you and what are you most excited about, as the tour comes to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden?

I've been with the production since March of this year in Niagara Falls. I've been wanting to be part of something like this since high school and am thrilled to be coming to New York City a little later this month. Madison Square Garden is so iconic and has such grandeur. I'm so grateful for this opportunity!

Can you talk about your character, Galileo, and what makes him stand out?

I would describe my character, Galileo, as a wild dreamer. He has so many visions and doesn't want to be defined by the generic world. I remember seeing the production in high school and thinking that it had some of the coolest songs, like "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions." Playing sports growing up, I've loved all of these anthems and am honored to sing them. I don't sing it in the show, but "Somebody To Love" has always been my go-to audition song!

How does the music of Queen inspire you and have you seen new generations get into the music?

Bohemian Rhapsody certainly created a resurgence of Queen and in our audiences, we see people of all ages: 6-90+ years old! This music is so vibrant and fun and there's truly something for everyone. Our cast is full of powerhouse vocalists and these songs challenge us to step up our game!

Do you have a process for taking care of yourself to keep up with this high-energy musical?

It is so important to keep the energy up! My character is filled with so much charisma and I just remind myself to take it scene by scene. I also try to strike a balance by seeing the attractions in the places we visit on tour and take time to enjoy the journey.

Any favorite spots that you've visited on tour?

One spot that was really cool to see was Bozeman, Montana - - a really awesome university town. I've also enjoyed Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA. I went to school out there and completed an internship, so to have colleagues come out to see the show has been really great!

Looking to the future, what projects would you love to be a part of? Any dream roles?

This show is certainly a dream for me and I'm so proud to be part of this fully Canadian cast and crew and to have the chance to tour across North America. This soundtrack and the RENT soundtrack both taught me how to sing, and growing up, my mom was a fan of Amanda Marshall, Alanis Morissette, and Nickelback, which made me love live rock. I also love classical musical theatre and want to keep exercising my skill sets as a creative person and performer. Shows like Book of Mormon and Moulin Rouge would also be dreams!

The biggest lesson I've learned is that dreams can come true, if you put in the work and be open to growth. It's so inspiring and humbling to be part of this musical and I can't wait to continue to take it all in!

The North American cast for "WE WILL ROCK YOU," which debuted in 2002, will have it's New York City debut at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from November 14 through November 17, 2019. For more information and tickets to We Will Rock You at Hulu Theater at MSG, visit msg.com/wewillrockyou, call Ticketmaster at 1-866-858-0008 or visit the Ticketmaster Box Office at Madison Square Garden.





