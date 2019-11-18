BWW Interview: Stage and Screen Star Susan Egan Talks ENCORE on Disney+

Susan Egan was featured in the second episode of the new Disney+ series Encore! She was a mentor to a group of former castmates of a high school musical production of Beauty and the Beast, who were tasked with re-creating their original performance in a high school reunion like no other.

Susan Egan has made powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

She took the time to talk to us about her experience working on the Disney+ series. Read the full interview below!

How did you get involved in Encore! on Disney+?

This year is the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway and we've been doing a bunch of really amazing events centering around that because I'm the oldest princess because I was in the show that open 25 years ago. I was in New York doing an event and when Tom Schumacher got a phone call from Encore! saying, 'Hey we're doing an episode with Beauty and the Beast, do you have any ideas of somebody who might be able to Pop by and give some pointers?' and he looked at me like, 'Well, you want to go?' And I was like, 'Are you kidding? Totally!'"

It's crazy to think that Disney has only been on Broadway for 25 years!

It does, yeah. It seems there is a foregone conclusion that Disney should be a Broadway producer now because there's such a track record of ginormous hit for Disney on Broadway. And so when we opened Beauty and the Beast, that was definitely not the preconceived notion. I mean, Disney was the new kid, definitely resented the presence of Disney in in Broadway theater for the first couple of years. So we were kind of ugly stepchild kind of show, but it's so obviously should be producing live theatre. So in some ways, it feels like Disney's always been there. But you know, I was there when, when they were making their first footsteps in Broadway theater and honestly opening the door for all these other new Hollywood producers to take their source material and reinvented on a live stage, which, again now seems so obvious that was truly revolutionary 25 years ago.

It must feel great to know that the legacy that you started with Beauty and the Beast 25 years ago is still going so strong.

Definitely. Last Monday we were in New York, and they had cast members from all the shows from the 25 years and we were all doing different numbers in a benefit concert raising money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. And it was an amazing night because I couldn't believe the gathering of talent. But we all said this to each other backstage, that when we were doing our individual shows, we have no idea what family it would become and with the legacy to it. I mean, we were just starving actors hoping to get a job and just lucky enough to have won the lottery to get to work on these projects with Disney and reach out to an audience that Disney was bringing to the theater for the first time. And I mean, an Encore! is just the next step of that because Disney has always been at the forefront of innovation, right, and bringing their animated features to Broadway. While it was laughed at for five minutes. It's now such an obvious wonderful thing because when you think about it, these animated features, starting with Little Mermaid, she helped resurrect the movie musical. I mean, it wasn't just cartoons, it was moving musical. But now movie musicals are giant blockbusters. But that was not true 30 years ago, it hasn't been since the 50s that movie musicals had been produced. And then they did High School Musical and made singing and dancing cool again. And now with Encore!, they're taking the theater magic to communities around the country, because theater is something that can be experienced by everybody, both onstage and offstage. I mean, not just the audience members, everybody went to or was in their high school musical and was touched by that. So getting to throw a spotlight on the importance of those productions, it's really cool. And again, thinking outside the box and Bravo to Kristen Bell for doing it.

What makes the show that much more special is how it shows what theater can do for a person off the stage, too!

That's absolutely true. Theater is a safe place for every kind of person and that's always been true, but it's never been, I think, highlighted or appreciated in the sense that this show is able to show that. What I found to be truly magical is that the cast of Beauty and the Beast, as the other shows that Encore! centers on, they're coming back expecting to talk about how this show changed them back in the day, not realizing how it was going to change them again, in this moment with those relationships that they had and how they're growing, just the idea of getting back up on stage and sort of dusting off their skill, and also getting to show the people in their life to today what they did then and also how amazing they are now. Their kids are getting to see it. I mean, there's a lot of layers.

The show highlights how important theater is and how it affects everyone who's involved in it.

Yeah, especially today when the arts are not always fully funded or funded at all. I'm hoping that this shows says that theater is something that saved kids, it has kept kids in school, it has given them an outlet to discover who they are, to find them fully and, and it's important. Whether it band, whether it's visual art, dance, theater, the arts are what help us think outside the box, it builds community. I mean, gosh, I've gone on speaking tours talking about the importance of arts education. But I think a lot of times, you've got to sort of experience it and the show is going to give people at home that experience of exactly what you were saying - the importance of theater.

What was the initial reaction like for you when you met the group you'd be mentoring?

I was gobsmacked by their reaction. I didn't even know if they would know who I was. I just thought 'wow.' But I think what I enjoy the most, and I do this in master classes with, with high schools and universities that are producing Beauty and the Beast, I often have an opportunity to go in and talk with them about it. I have the most amazing experience because I got to ask Alan Menken what he was thinking when he wrote Home. I got to ask Linda Woolverton, the screenwriter and book writer and let's face it, the actual Belle, what was Belle's background, what happened to her mother, all of these great questions and now I get to pay that forward and share with these casts how this scene evolved how this song changed, how this moment got rewritten, why this scene was put in, and that's always important. And so it is exciting to get the pass those stories on because I'm hoping they will speak to future casts and keep those stories alive because they're important. The development of the show had reason to it and so getting to explain why it's developed in a certain direction, I think inform performances. But really, I'm there to be a cheerleader and to help them see their own strength that already exists and just go for it, jump in with both feet. It's always exciting when - for whatever reason, I am nobody special, but maybe because I got to do it in the original cast, they don't listen to me and don't take that leap - and when they do, it's pretty thrilling to be in that rehearsal room.

It must have been pretty special to see how the show can impact people now, 25 years after you performed it on Broadway.

Yes, and that is what you were saying, the magic of theater. You know, this is not a film that is airing 25 years later, theater stays alive because quick productions are happening in real time right now. It was interesting, I was talking to the dramaturg at the Broadway on Disney, Disney Theatrical Company and they recently re-edited the script of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST that goes out to schools, really focusing on the word 'girl' and how it used and in this new era of Me Too and girl power, but not using the word 'girl' as a derogatory term. It's so interesting that they're still writing it. They're still keeping it fresh and keeping it current, so it speaks to today's audiences, and every production's opportunity to reinvent the show for an audience that's going to see it today.

Exactly. It's a living thing. Every production is unique and that allows audiences to have new experience every time.

It thrills me to no end to see something new happening. I mean, I love that Cogsworth was a woman in the production in Encore!. I just thought, 'Yes! Of course. Absolutely, because it takes a woman to keep you guys all organized and on time and isn't that my life right now as a mom.' So I loved that.

So what did you take from the experience of getting to work [on Encore!]?

It's a little bit more of what I've been saying, of getting to witness and pass the torch, you know, it's not mine anymore. It stopped being mine 23 years ago when I stopped doing the show. And it's so beautiful to see somebody else's interpretation and to cheer them on with it to say 'Yes, go further that direction.' You know, that original cast recording was never meant to be something to be copied. It was meant to be just something to inspire you find your own Belle, and your own Lumiere, and your own Mrs. Potts and to run with it. And when they do that, and they're surrounded by such a fantastic team of production staff and at Encore! with the producers, the directors, the costumers, the musical director, choreographer. They're given such great tools and in five days, isn't that remarkable in five days, throwing himself into it in a way that I don't often see professionals doing it and achieving really stellar performances. And it's humbling to get to be a small part of that and to just be so proud that this family of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is continuing to expand exponentially.

Did you ever foresee these opportunities to tell your Beauty and the Beast story in a new way 25 years later?

I mean, there was no social media when BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opened on Broadway. There were no streaming services. There was no way I could possibly fathom there would be future light of this show in a way. I never would have dreamed and how remarkable that is and I have to applaud Disney for busy for releasing these shows in versions that are so producible for people, particularly in an era where there isn't a lot of funding for the arts. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is a beast to produce. I mean it is a technical craziness juggernaut and yes, with the BEAUTY AND THE BEAST junior version that Disney puts out, and with the junior versions of all their properties, they're making things that are easily producible for that drama teacher who has been given no budget, where they're given the track, the script, the cut down scripts that are producible in 90 minutes and the reduced cast size. They're just MAKING IT workable, because the important thing is giving these kids an opportunity to experience life theatre, and we know that teachers are passionate about it, and oftentimes digging into their own pocket to make these things happen in their schools. And Disney's making that possible because a show like BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is just so intimidating to produce if you were just looking at Broadway version of it with, you know, pyro cues and crazy transformations, you know? So it's another way that Disney is bringing this to people and not just saying, 'Hey, look at ourselves in the animated feature, look at our Belle in the original Broadway cast, just enjoy it for that.' They're like, "No no no, this is your cue, you be Belle, you be Gaston, you be the Beast.' They're packaging it in a way that makes that doable.

Yeah, and arts start at the local levels of schools and regional productions and the fact that they are enabling it to happen is so important because it's what fosters the next generation of artists.

Yeah, your future casting directors - the Children's Theatre, your future, Broadway stars - the Children's Theatre, your future event planners - the Children's Theatre, your future audience at the Children's Theatre. Yeah, that is absolutely where it starts, and it's exciting that because of their programming at Disney Channel and now Disney Plus, kids want to sing and dance, they think that's cool. I mean when I was in junior high and high school, we were the theatre nerds.

It excites me about what's to come just for musicals and for theatre in the future.

Yes, and how technology can help us do it. You know, there was a time when everybody said technology was going to be the death of theater and actually, it's not. You can't capture that live experience, but you can promote it through technology. You can make it accessible through technology.

I am excited to see what comes in the next 25 years for Disney and Disney on Broadway because, if the last 25 years was any indication, it's going to be incredible.

You and me both. I can't wait to see.





