BWW Interview: Internationally Known Singer-Songwriter, Regina Spektor, On her Upcoming Performances for the 'In Residence On Broadway' Series

Internationally known singer-songwriter, Regina Spektor, will be coming to Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this June! She will be performing as part of the In Residence On Broadway Series, from June 20 - 26th, 2019. Born in the Soviet Union and settling in the United States, Spektor has released several hit albums, including Begin to Hope, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats, and Remember Us to Life. She has also earned a Grammy nomination for her Orange is the New Black theme song, "You've Got Time." Spektor is looking forward to paying tribute to the timelessness of Broadway, while making the concert series her own, with personal influences, unique theatrical elements, and more!

BroadwayWorld had the chance to connect with Spektor before she begins performances about the 'In Residence on Broadway' series; the artists that have inspired her; and how her musical tastes have evolved over the years.

Congratulations on your upcoming concerts for the 'In Residence on Broadway' series! Have you been enjoying the creative process of putting all of your material together, in salute to Broadway?

It's been really inspiring and a fun, new area to dive into. It's definitely different from a narrative show and I absolutely love that contrast. It'll be an experience to weave in the storytelling and the emotion of the ballads with the high-energy video and lights we have planned. I love the theatrical focus. Audiences can expect some great tap dancing, partner dances, percussion, and drum beats!

Right on! Who are some of your biggest influences, from the music and theater worlds?

I get a lot of inspiration from old, movie musicals. Interestingly enough, The Sound of Music ran for the first time at the Lunt-Fontanne!

I actually didn't grow up going to Broadway and came from a bit of an outside perspective. Some of my favorite musicals include Mary Poppins and Singin' in the Rain. My tastes are really varied, and it's been an interesting journey finding that spot for myself. I'm a fan of everyone from Mozart to the Beatles to Bob Dylan to Nina Simone to Joni Mitchell and everyone in between.

How has your background shaped your journey, as both an artist and human being?

My art and music have allowed me to access different parts of myself and learn how to appreciate all parts of the cultures and environments that have shaped me. I remember in college playing at a tiny club on the Purchase College campus and having someone tell me that I sounded like Tom Waits. I was excited to listen to all of his music that I could get my hands on and discover that I had truly been missing it in my life! He continues to be a big influence for me. It's been awesome to learn certain voices and feel their impact over time.

Can you share any details about new projects?

Most of what I've been working on is writing. I've recorded some songs and am just keeping an ear out for opportunities in the tv/film worlds to continue to submit material for. I'm excited for what's to come!

Photo Courtesy of Sacks & Co





