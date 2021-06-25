BWW Interview: CENTRAL PARK Creators Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith Share Their Favorite Musical Moments From Season Two!

The first three episodes of the second season of Apple TV comedy musical series "Central Park" dropped today!

The star-studded musical series features the voice talents of Broadway favorites like Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci, Kathryn Hahn, and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Ahead of the premiere, BroadwayWorld had the chance to sit down with series creators Nora Smith and Loren Bouchard and find out what musical moments they're most excited about in this upcoming season.

They also discussed how they came to love this form of animated musical storytelling.

Bouchard and Smith are also known for their work on "Bob's Burgers" - Bouchard as creator, Smith as writer.

Watch the interview below!

In season two of "Central Park," created, written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman) experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole (Tituss Burgess) is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige (Kathryn Hahn) continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen (Daveed Diggs) by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie (Josh Gad).

"Central Park" is executive produced by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, Nora Smith, Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah and Janelle Momary-Neely. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television. After premiering last May, "Central Park" has drawn raves from fans and critics alike who have hailed the series as a "joyful and infectious musical comedy with an all-star cast," and proclaim that "'Central Park' will make your heart sing." The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr., and an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.