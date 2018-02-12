BWW Flashback: Sutton Foster Poses with Casey Nicholaw During THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE!

We're taking you deep into the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride for exclusive flashbacks to Broadway past. Today, check out this shot of Sutton Foster and the recipient of the Thoroughly Modern Millie Gypsy Robe in 2002, now Tony-winning director and choreographer- Casey Nicholaw!

As previously announced, there will be a 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The concert will star two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts. The event will take place tonight, February 12 at 7:30 pm at The Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street.)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Sutton Foster and Casey Nicholaw during the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at the Marquis Theatre, NYC on April 18, 2002