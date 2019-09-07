MEAN GIRLS
BWW Flashback: Look Back At Taylor Louderman's MEAN GIRLS Journey!

Sep. 7, 2019  

Her name is Taylor Louderman, and she is a massive deal. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the queen bee herself is taking her final bow as Regina George in the Broadway production of Mean Girls this Sunday, September 8th. To celebrate, we're looking back at her journey at North Shore High, from the casting announcement to the D.C. run to Broadway opening and beyond. Check it all out below!

Taylor originated the role of Regina George for the show's runs at both Washington D.C.'s National Theatre and Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. She received Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for her performance. Jimmy Award winner Renee Rapp will take over for Louderman beginning on Tuesday, September 10th.

This was fun.

A post shared by Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Casting Announcement

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL!

A post shared by Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

First Day of Rehearsals for the Show's D.C. Run

Mean Girls Day 2017

And just like that, we're off to the August Wilson Theater on #Broadway ?: @jennyandersonphoto ?: @aritzia ?: @giannayanelli

A post shared by Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) on Feb 23, 2018 at 10:58am PST

Rehearsals for the Broadway Run

Opening Night on Broadway

Recording our Mean Girls album! ??

A post shared by Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) on Apr 22, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

Recording the Cast Album

'Apex Predator' on the Today Show

'Someone Gets Hurt' at Stars in the Alley

2018 Tony Awards

Mean Girls Day 2018

Errbody a mouse tonight, duh! #Halloween

A post shared by Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) on Oct 31, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

Halloween 2018

'Rockin Around the Pole' in the Recording Studio

Krystina Alabado Joining the Cast

Jersey Boys Medley With Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell, and Barrett Wilbert Weed at MCC's Miscast

