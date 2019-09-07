BWW Flashback: Look Back At Taylor Louderman's MEAN GIRLS Journey!
Her name is Taylor Louderman, and she is a massive deal. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the queen bee herself is taking her final bow as Regina George in the Broadway production of Mean Girls this Sunday, September 8th. To celebrate, we're looking back at her journey at North Shore High, from the casting announcement to the D.C. run to Broadway opening and beyond. Check it all out below!
Taylor originated the role of Regina George for the show's runs at both Washington D.C.'s National Theatre and Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. She received Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for her performance. Jimmy Award winner Renee Rapp will take over for Louderman beginning on Tuesday, September 10th.
Casting Announcement
First Day of Rehearsals for the Show's D.C. Run
And just like that, we're off to the August Wilson Theater on #Broadway ?: @jennyandersonphoto ?: @aritzia ?: @giannayanelli
Rehearsals for the Broadway Run
I can't even begin to say how grateful I am. I cannot believe we are finally here! My heart is full. I'm not sure I deserve this. ?: @emiliomk
Opening Night on Broadway
Recording our Mean Girls album! ??
Recording the Cast Album
'Apex Predator' on the Today Show
'Someone Gets Hurt' at Stars in the Alley
2018 Tony Award Loser ??Custom @csiriano + @lagos_jewelry + @jennyandersonphoto #tonyawards #siriano #broadway
2018 Tony Awards
We made fetch happen and I'm not supposed to like it but I do! ???#meangirlsday ?@broadwaycom @emiliomk
Mean Girls Day 2018
Errbody a mouse tonight, duh! #Halloween
Halloween 2018
'Rockin Around the Pole' in the Recording Studio
A new fetch Gretch in the house! @krystinaalabado She is unbelievable. Rips your heart out! ? Thank you @erikahenningsen for the cheese.
Krystina Alabado Joining the Cast
Jersey Boys Medley With Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell, and Barrett Wilbert Weed at MCC's Miscast