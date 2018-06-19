BWW Exclusive: Watch Jason Robert Brown's 'Do the Work' from PRINCE OF BROADWAY performed by Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp

Saturday night, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, the 2nd Annual Kristi Awards took place, culminating the end of a week's work and training at the 4th year of Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP.

Camp Director, Richard Jay-Alexander knew the minute he listened to the Original Broadway Cast Recording of PRINCE OF BROADWAY, he had found the closing number he wanted and that it would come right after 'One' from A CHORUS LINE, which everyone would assume was the finale. Especially when staged by Broadway original, Baayork Lee.

Richard and Kristin reached out to Jason Robert Brown to ask if he would give them the song and he did. "When I listened to the cast recording, the day it dropped I actually HEARD all those young voices in my head and Hal Prince and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG youth. It was like being hit by lightning," says Jay-Alexander. "I also knew we had Broadway Musical Director/Conductor Kevin Stites joining us for camp and I called him and asked him to do it. Then, also new to us was dancer/choreographer Kyle Garvin and... BOOM ... the final magic ingredient ... talented young people. We were thrilled with the results. Kristin and I stood in wings, crying, and the audience went crazy."

"Now ... BROADWAY BOOTCAMP is over, I'm back home .... AND I CAN'T GET THAT INFECTIOUS AND THRILLING SONG ... OUT OF MY HEAD!" Thank You, Jason Robert Brown! BroadwayWorld advises you grab the tissues. #DoTheWork

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You