BWW Exclusive: Adrienne Warren Sings With the HELPSTERS on Apple TV+

Adrienne Warren will appear as Concert Consuela on the award-winning Apple TV+ children's series "Helpsters" premiering May 27.

Watch an exclusive first look at Warren in the role, featuring a performance with the show's "Scatterdays" for their "Concert on the Corner."

The third season also features appearances by Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christian Borle, André De Shields, Judy Gold, Jordan Carlos, Shakina Nayfack, Yasha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Cruz Kayne, Glo Tavarez, Jerah Milligan, Alex Song-Xia, Jo Firestone and Tessa Claire Hersh, and music from Grammy Award nominee Japanese Breakfast, Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown and Claud.

"Helpsters" is a live-action pre-school series from the makers of "Sesame Street," featuring Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a day at the beach, inventing a new machine, or learning how to line-dance, the Helpsters can figure anything out - because everything starts with a plan.

Emmy Award winner and Parents' Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon ("Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination," "Odd Squad") is the creator of "Helpsters." He and Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop's executive vice president of Creative and Production, serve as executive producers. Eileen Braun is the series' showrunner.

Adrienne Warren recently won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, which she also originated in the West End. She was also seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She also originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour.

Watch the exclusive new clip here: