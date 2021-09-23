BWW Exclusive: Watch THE SIMPSONS Go Broadway in a Clip From the Upcoming Musical Episode

The Simpson's will kick off their 33rd season with a special musical episode!

The episode follows Marge as she decides to stage a revival of her high school musical, "Y2K: The Millennium Bug." Dreaming of a show where she, the stage manager and everyone's best pal, will be the focal point of the production, Marge's life becomes a musical with her as the lead (and her singing is voiced by Kristen Bell).

But Marge isn't prepared when the actual star of the show, Sasha Reed (Sara Chase), returns and steals the spotlight - and Marge discovers her beloved high school memories are not at all how she remembers.

Watch Sara Chase belt out a new musical number in a clip from the episode below!

BroadwayWorld recently caught up with the show's executive producer Matt Selman and the episode's writer, Elisabeth Kiernan Averick. They gave us an exclusive inside look about what we can expect from The Simpsons' biggest musical endeavor yet.

The Simpsons' "The Star of Backstage" episode will premiere Sunday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.